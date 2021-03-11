Car crash closes SH51 in Awatoto, Napier for a short time

A tow truck was called to the crash in Awatoto, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 51 and Waitangi Rd in Awatoto closed the highway for a short time on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were notified of the crash near the Ravensdown fertiliser works at 3.54pm.

She said the road was blocked for a while when the crash first occurred, but was all cleared by 4.20pm

Fire and ambulance services didn't respond to the crash because no injuries were reported.

The incident follows two separate crashes in the past five days on SH51 between Awatoto Rd and Ellison St.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reviewing speed limits on that stretch of SH51, as well as SH5.

It is likely to have recommendations ready for consultation to begin by the end of next month.