Emergency services including a helicopter responded to a crash that blocked the main street in the centre of Waipukurau.
A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Herbert St, State Highway 2, about 11.10am on Friday.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was transported by helicopter to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.
One ambulance, a rapid response and a helicopter were dispatched to the incident and paramedics had been on the scene.
A section of the road was blocked by emergency services as of 11.40pm.
Several gang members were speaking with emergency service staff at the scene.