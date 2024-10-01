Kiwi music is set to shine at this year's Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival.

Kiwi talent will be front and centre when the ninth version of the popular Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival in Hawke’s Bay returns this summer.

Neo-dub stalwarts TOI (formerly known as Tunes Of I) will be on headlining duties and will perform alongside 17 other artists from Hawke’s Bay and around Aotearoa at Cape Estate in Te Awanga on December 26.

The ensemble from Wellington was born out of the New Zealand School of Music in 2011 and has been a regular fixture on the touring circuit, including opening for Australian reggae fusion favourites Ocean Alley on their sold-out tour in 2018.

Fresh off the release of their latest album Waves, TOI are set to provide a live set full of smooth harmonies, deep basslines and infectious rhythms.

Other artists include Wellington-based, Māori-Italian maestro composer and multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki, performing under the name of his project Casual Healing.