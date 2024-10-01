Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cape Estate Festival 2024: Boxing Day bash returns to Te Awanga with stellar Kiwi line-up

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Kiwi music is set to shine at this year's Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival.

Kiwi music is set to shine at this year's Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival.

Kiwi talent will be front and centre when the ninth version of the popular Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival in Hawke’s Bay returns this summer.

Neo-dub stalwarts TOI (formerly known as Tunes Of I) will be on headlining duties and will perform alongside 17 other artists from Hawke’s Bay and around Aotearoa at Cape Estate in Te Awanga on December 26.

The ensemble from Wellington was born out of the New Zealand School of Music in 2011 and has been a regular fixture on the touring circuit, including opening for Australian reggae fusion favourites Ocean Alley on their sold-out tour in 2018.

Fresh off the release of their latest album Waves, TOI are set to provide a live set full of smooth harmonies, deep basslines and infectious rhythms.

Other artists include Wellington-based, Māori-Italian maestro composer and multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki, performing under the name of his project Casual Healing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For those who prefer a dose of hard rock, tikanga-driven band Te Tokotoru will put on a high-energy set, helped along by their drummer and longstanding member of Fly My Pretties, Iraia Whakamoe.

Also joining the electronic stage will be festival favourites Beccie B and Aunty E, having played at various events around Aotearoa such as Rhythm and Vines, Outfield, Homegrown and supporting notable international DJs.

Besides the music, there will be plenty of family fun on offer, with anyone under 18 welcome if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Children aged 12 and under can join in the fun for free, with an enhanced kids’ zone on offer which will include a bouncy castle, games and face painting.

Free parking will be available on the day of the festival, and there are return bus tickets for sale to the venue from multiple locations, including Taradale, Napier, Clive, Hastings, Havelock North and Haumoana.

Organisers believe the event is set to sell out and advised people to get their tickets quickly and to follow social media for any updates.

The event will run from 2-10pm at 34 Gordon Rd, Te Awanga. Tickets can be purchased at boxingdayfestival.co.nz.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today