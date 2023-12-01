Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: The basics of financial planning, investment and risk

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Nick Stewart says one way to think of risk-adjusted return is to think of it like the speed limit when driving.

Nick Stewart says one way to think of risk-adjusted return is to think of it like the speed limit when driving.

OPINION:

Sometimes it is good to remind ourselves of the “essentials” of financial planning.

While markets are unpredictable, the strategies we take to account for this are very well documented and often very repetitive. As

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today