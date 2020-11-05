Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Looking through a different lens

5 minutes to read

People need to know "Am I okay?" and unfortunately, this question is never answered. Photo / Supplied

By: Nick Stewart

With most things in our life, we get a second opinion of some form or another.

From purchasing a new car, changing jobs, getting a doctor's opinion, or entering into a new relationship, we want

