Im Looking by Sheryl Eustace

Artwork of all sorts will be for sale at a Pop-up Art Shop to be held at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) in Byron St, from Friday, October 21, to Thursday, November 10.

Artists and sculptors are invited to bring their works along for selection to be sold. Those displaying their works do not need to be members of art groups, says organiser Sheryl Eustace, who had first seen the concept when overseas about seven years ago.

"I came home and mentioned it to Winnie, then we thought, let's try this here in Hawke's Bay as we had not seen this here."

Sheryl and co-organiser Winnie Doevendans chose CAN as the venue because they wanted to try somewhere different.

"Four pop-up shops have been held in Hastings previously and Art Hawke's Bay is excited to be holding this one in Napier. The artwork will be selected, so artists should choose their best work to enter."

There will be a limit of two paintings a person, displayed at $10 a painting. A commission on sales is taken by CAN.

"Here's an opportunity to treat yourself to some new art for Christmas – or maybe a great gift solution, while supporting local artists."

There is no theme for entries and anyone can enter using any medium.

"This is for them. As we realised years ago, there isn't the opportunity for artists to sell their work apart from galleries."

Sheryl says each artwork must have a label attached to the back with the name, title, medium and price, otherwise they won't be accepted. All exhibits will be for sale.

"It will be a cash-and-carry concept, so artists could be rung to say bring in another artwork."

Details of entries need to be emailed to Sheryl or Winnie by Monday, October 10.

"They can also add their phone number. We then have to supply this to CAN so they can print up labels."

The artworks need to be at CAN on Thursday, October 27, between 11am and 2pm. Selection will take place at 2pm.

"Once entries are in, I will compile a list of those entering and will email them all regarding any more information."

■ For further information contact Sheryl Eustace at 50sheryle@gmail.com, or Winnie Doevendans winnie@qmacs.co.nz