Busy Christmas night for firefighters in Hastings and Napier

Firefighters had a busy night on Christmas Day around Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

While many were winding down from a big day of festivities late on Christmas Day, firefighters sprang into action to extinguish a series of fires in Hastings and Napier.

Three fire trucks attended a property in Tomoana in Hastings after being called to a building fire about 9.35pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the "small building" of just 8m by 4m was on fire when they arrived.

He said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish and it was not known how bad the damage was to the structure.

Shortly after, at 10pm on Christmas Day, firefighters were called to a large shed fire in Taradale.

Fire services received multiple calls about the fire and five fire trucks attended.

The blaze took under an hour to extinguish and the 20m by 20m shed was "severely damaged".

On Boxing Day, a fire investigator was investigating the cause of the blaze. It is not believed to be suspicious.

Just after midnight, firefighters were again called out to a blaze after a car was found on fire near Red Bridge on Waimarama Rd in Tukituki.

There was no-one near the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said it was "well involved" when firefighters arrived and they extinguished the blaze. The matter has been passed on to police.