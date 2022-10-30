Businesswoman honoured for achievement, generosity

The Woodford House teachers who inspired Brooke Roberts (centre) are Pam Knight (left) and Coral Gardiner. Photo / Warren Buckland

Brooke Roberts isn't sure she deserves all the attention.

The Woodford House Old Girl, who boarded at the school from Year 10, received the Tempus Award for outstanding achievement on Saturday afternoon at a special ceremony on-site.

She is one of six founders of Sharesies, a household name that makes the stock market more accessible to New Zealanders through its easy-to-understand platform, app, and regular educational newsletters, webinars and podcasts.

Although delighted to have been chosen by the Woodford House Old Girls as the recipient, she admits she's a little uncomfortable with the limelight.

"I feel a bit whakamā [bashful] to have been selected, because Sharesies isn't just about me," she said. "There's an amazing team behind it, and I'm just one of that team."

But Mary Sherratt, president of the Old Girls' Association, insists that Brooke - now a mother of two young children - exemplifies the qualities the association looks for each year.

"We chose Brooke not only because of her entrepreneurship and well-documented business acumen but because of her generosity of spirit. Brooke has always looked out for opportunities to give back – to her team, to her business community, and to the girls of Woodford House."

Previous recipients of the award include Dame Kate Harcourt DNZM JP, Miranda Smith and Poppy Renton.