Business vitality honoured in Havelock North at 2021 Celebration of Business Awards

Outstanding Employee Recognition Award winner Sonja Eberly. Photo / Supplied

Havelock North businesses were honoured on Thursday night at the 2021 Celebration of Business Awards.

After not being able to go ahead in 2020 because of Covid-19, the 2021 awards, organised by the Havelock North Business Association, were given a refresh, with four exciting new award categories created to celebrate the innovation, hard work and successes achieved by local businesses over the past year.

One of the most competitive award categories this year was the Outstanding Employee

Recognition Award.

With this new award, Havelock North Business Association board wanted to shine the spotlight on the "amazing employees that work within our community".

Local businesses could nominate employees who showed initiative, leadership and were role models for others in the business.

This year's winner was Sonja Eberly, manager of the Smith & Sheth Village Oenotheque. Her nomination highlighted not only her hard work and dedication but absolute passion for what she does and sharing her knowledge with others.

Another exciting award was the Innovation Award of Excellence, won by Jenny

Nilsson House of Travel Havelock North for the modification of their travel agency office

to House of Art; a new pop-up gallery showcasing and selling local pottery, modern and

contemporary art, where the friendly House of Travel team are still on hand to book domestic holidays and hopefully international travel again soon too.

Award winners

Customer Experience Award of Excellence

Winner – Porters Boutique Hotel

Highly commended - Wardini Books

Business Services Award of Excellence

Winner – Mia Dolce

Highly commended - Terry Longley & Son Funeral Services

Innovation Award of Excellence

Winner – Jenny Nilsson House of Travel, Havelock North

Highly Commended - Arataki Honey Visitor Centre

Outstanding Employee Recognition Award

Winner - Sonja Eberly, Smith & Sheth

Highly Commended - Jacqui Donoghue, House of travel