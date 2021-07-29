Business vitality honoured in Havelock North at 2021 Celebration of Business Awards

Havelock North businesses were honoured on Thursday night at the 2021 Celebration of Business Awards.
After not being able to go ahead in 2020 because of Covid-19, the 2021 awards, organised by the Havelock North Business Association, were given a refresh, with four exciting new award categories created to celebrate the innovation, hard work and successes achieved by local businesses over the past year.
One of the most competitive award categories this year was the Outstanding Employee
Recognition Award.
With this new award, Havelock North Business Association board wanted to shine the spotlight on the "amazing employees that work within our community".
Local businesses could nominate employees who showed initiative, leadership and were role models for others in the business.
This year's winner was Sonja Eberly, manager of the Smith & Sheth Village Oenotheque. Her nomination highlighted not only her hard work and dedication but absolute passion for what she does and sharing her knowledge with others.
Another exciting award was the Innovation Award of Excellence, won by Jenny
Nilsson House of Travel Havelock North for the modification of their travel agency office
to House of Art; a new pop-up gallery showcasing and selling local pottery, modern and
contemporary art, where the friendly House of Travel team are still on hand to book domestic holidays and hopefully international travel again soon too.
Award winners
Customer Experience Award of Excellence
Winner – Porters Boutique Hotel
Highly commended - Wardini Books
Business Services Award of Excellence
Winner – Mia Dolce
Highly commended - Terry Longley & Son Funeral Services
Innovation Award of Excellence
Winner – Jenny Nilsson House of Travel, Havelock North
Highly Commended - Arataki Honey Visitor Centre
Outstanding Employee Recognition Award
Winner - Sonja Eberly, Smith & Sheth
Highly Commended - Jacqui Donoghue, House of travel