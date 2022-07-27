Rico Bryant, about to score his try, which he converted.

Bush Colts showed their mettle on Saturday, July 23, winning their game 13 - 5 against Te Kawau (Rongotea) at Bush Multi-Sport Park.

"We wanted to win the game to go into the next round; if we secure a bonus point in the next match, we will make the top four in the Manawatu Colts' Competition," said head coach, Scott Rankin.

Logan Rankin, Bush Colts, waits to feed the ball.

"The team went really well, I was pleased with them. It's a pretty big effort from the boys, they dug deep to win on ground that was wet. The defence has been good all year. The support from the sideline was incredible, you couldn't ask for more for the sport from the district.

"They played really well and deserved to win. It's really exciting for our first year in the Manawatu Colts' Competition.

"Rico Bryant scored a good try under the posts, [and] he kicked very well too, to get all the points for the Bush Colts. A very good effort," he said.

Both teams played with spirit and determination. Bush was more effective in converting their opportunities into points on the scoreboard.

Te Kawau had a slight edge in the lineouts, but Bush Colts' team was the more effective attacking unit.

Playing conditions were soft, but both sides managed to play good rugby. Spectators enjoyed a hard-fought contest.

Te Kawau's mid-fielder, Waireha Kahn, was their stand-out player, and was signed over from school for the competition. There are nine 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old in the team.

"It's their first year in the Manawatu competition for eight years," said coach Darren Mitchie. This is a team that is going to be building for another four or five years,' he said.