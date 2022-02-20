Discus throwing for 8 and 9-year-olds

Bush Athletics Club is encouraging participation in athletics and active movement, says Jess McNicol.

"What do Sonny Bill Williams, Portia Woodman and Rieko Ioane all have in common?" asks Jess. "They all did athletics while they were at school. The skills you learn in athletics are the perfect foundation for almost any sport.

Water fun race for all ages.

"I'm very excited to get the club up and running again this season. Over 90 children are registered with some amazing talents in our small community. There is great support from parents who volunteer each week to help measure and record the events," she said.

Times: Juniors, 3-7 years, 3.30pm to 4pm. Seniors, 8-4 years, 3.45pm to 4.45pm. Held every Wednesday at Bush Stadium, Pahiatua, on Huxley St. For more information follow the Facebook page.

Georgia McNicol competed extremely well for her first time in the Colgate North Island Athletics Champs in Wellington in the January school holidays.

In her age group she was:

• 2nd overall for high jump with a PB of 136cm

• 6th place overall for 800m sprint

• 5th place overall for 400m sprint

• 11th overall for 100m sprint

• 25th overall in the long jump

That was a great effort against 58 athletes. Next year the club hopes to have a team enter from Bush Athletics Club.