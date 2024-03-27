New Zealand students called out as among the worst behaved, Aucklanders have their say on Wayne Brown’s rates rise proposal and Easter kicks off with a busy day of travel in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A burnt-out car that was found with a body inside has been removed from a rural area near Flaxmere by tow truck as police work to find out how the person inside died.

Police on Thursday morning were treating the death as unexplained.

The car fire, and subsequent find, bears some similarities to the unsolved homicide of Hawke’s Bay teenager Ariki Rigby in 2022.

Rigby’s body was found in a burnt-out car in at a riverside car park near Havelock North, sparking outrage across the region.

A burnt out car being removed from Irongate Rd West, Hastings, on Thursday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Detective Inspector Martin James, district crime services manager, said police made the latest grim discovery on Irongate Rd East, on the outskirts of the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere on Tuesday night.

“Tragically, police have located a person deceased in the vehicle,” James said.

Work was under way to formally identify the body and complete next-of-kin notifications, he said.

A forklift was used to lift the car onto a tow truck. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police swarmed Sunderland Dr on Wednesday afternoon, cordoning off the street, laying down cones and searching inside drains in an operation related to the death.

“Residents on Irongate Road West and Sunderland Drive can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days, and we thank them in advance for their support and co-operation.”