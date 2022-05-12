New Zealand comedian Bret McKenzie will perform at the Hastings Opera house as part of his Songs Without Jokes tour. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand comedian Bret Mckenzie is coming home in September to Kick off his global tour 'Songs Without Jokes'.

McKenzie, one half of the world-famous comedy duo, Flight Of The Conchords fame is coming to Hastings as part of the national leg of his musical tour.

Label manager at Mushroom Labels Heidi Ettema said It's pretty exciting, this will be McKenzie as people have never really seen him before.

"It's not a comedy tour but will be him playing with a nine-piece band and the band are incredible and I think this will go really well," Ettema said.

"I think it will be absolutely wonderful in the Hastings Opera House too, it's the perfect venue to see this show,'' she said.

The tour is in celebration of his new album 'Songs Without Jokes' released on August 26.

The tour kicks off in Nelson, and heads south to Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill, before returning to McKenzie's hometown, playing the Wellington Opera House.

The tour then veers to Whanganui and Hastings' Opera Houses before wrapping up in Auckland.

The album and tour 'Songs Without Jokes' started as a side project that come about while McKenzie had been working on songs for the Muppets films.

"But now it's turned into a full record and therefore requires quite a bit of time, It turns out it's quite a big job, putting out a record," said McKenzie.

He Joked, "why did no one try to stop me?"

Written throughout 2019 between LA and Wellington, McKenzie was inspired by the path of the Harry Nilssons, the Randy Newmans, and Steely Dans of the world.

While the album may be free of traditional punch lines, it won't lack a sense of humour.

"I'm becoming way more comfortable in my own skin with songs that are a bit more

personal," he said.

McKenzie loves comedy songs but doesn't put a comedy record on while hanging out.

"I don't drive around listening to standup, I listen to regular music. So it feels right to finally make a record of music I might want to listen to.''