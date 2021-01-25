BP Bay View truck-stop reopened after forecourt blaze

The BP Bay View site back in use with the truck-lane at left and the convenience store open. They reopened on Friday. Photo / Doug Laing

The important BP Bay View diesel truck-stop is back in action along with the site's Wild Bean Café and convenience store.

The reopening took place on Friday, less than a week after a Friday night January 15 fire which saw it's 16-station forecourt and canopy erupt in flames after a bucket of fuel ignited near one of the pumps.

A BP spokesman said late last week the site may need to close again for short periods "in the month ahead" to allow site works to continue safely, but no details have been given of when the key site will be fully operational again.

Meanwhile, police had by late-afternoon Monday released no further details about an investigation into the cause of the fire, reported to have happened when a male with a bucket of fuel approached motorists while trying to get a ride to Eskdale.

A cigarette lighter has been reported to have caused the blaze, which engulfed the forecourt and canopy and destroyed two vehicles which had been at the pumps.

While barely a few metres from the inferno neither the truckstop nor the shop appeared damaged by the blaze.

The site is the last northbound-lane fuel stop between Napier and Taupo and Napier and Wairoa.