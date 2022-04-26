Renee Doole winning the Junior Female 57kg division. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay came home from the postponed 2021 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships in Whanganui with four gold medals and two silvers.

On Saturday night Failauga Failauga defeated Kheva Potatau of Auckland to win the light welterweight (63.5kg) national title.

Hawke's Bay coach Craig McDougall knows Potatau from past New Zealand Boxing events, describing him as one of the country's most gifted boxers.

"He put Fai under pressure from the first 10 seconds of round one, and Fai just responded and boxed wonderfully clever," McDougall said.

"[Failauga's] parents watched it because of the livestream, they rang him up feeling really emotional and really proud."

Failauga Failauga with his light welterweight belt. Photo / Supplied

The four juniors and one cadet in the Hawke's Bay Boxing Association team all fought last Friday, picking up three national titles between them.

Jett Varcoe defeated Central North Island boxer Kalai Proctor to win the junior male 54kg title and his second straight national championship gold medal.

"He epitomises that courageous attitude," said McDougall.

"He really wants to win, more than the other person."

Renee Doole put together a calm, collected performance to defeat her more experienced opponent Tyla Parkinson of East Coast Boxing and win the junior female 57kg title.

Youngster Harvey Madden defeated Canterbury's Bobby Brown to win the cadet male 56kg title.

McDougall said Madden had to readjust his approach after Brown changed his strategy to win the second round.

"There was some really good listening for a 14-year-old, it was impressive," the coach said.

Craig's son Hadley McDougall had to settle for silver in the junior male 80kg grade after losing to Josh Tonga from Boxing Canterbury Metro.

The team's least experienced boxer Maggie Grimshaw finished second in the junior female 66kg division having lost a 4-1 split decision to Bay of Plenty's Saskia Elliot.

Craig McDougall said the results are a testament to the collective effort of everyone involved in boxing in Hawke's Bay.

"People working together, having a passion for people, that's what makes it successful," he said.

McDougall is hoping to take up to a dozen boxers to the 2022 national championships in October.

"This has set the foundation for some of the others to really step up now," he said.