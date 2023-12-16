Economists say key factors of the global economy are improving, storms continue battering North Queensland and a Save the Children report outlines the most concerning issue for children worldwide. Video / Newstalk ZB/ AP / Getty / NZ Herald





Police have recovered a body from the shoreline at Ocean Beach in Hastings this morning.

The body is yet to be formally identified, but Police believe it may be the body of the man who went missing after a water incident at Ocean Beach on Friday.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

A large search was launched on Friday afternoon after the man was seen in trouble in the water about 3pm.

A witness said he appeared to be aged around his late 20s, and nearby swimmers tried to get to him after he got caught in the choppy conditions.

The man went missing from Ocean Beach. Photo / Google Maps

The man had last been spotted on Friday afternoon about 300m north of where he entered the water.

The extensive search was stood down at nightfall on Saturday but resumed first thing on Sunday.

A huge party was involved in the two-day search including a plane, helicopter, surf lifesaving, police search and rescue, and the Coastguard.