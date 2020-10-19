BMX riders take to the skies at Battle of the Bags in Napier

Hawke's Bay rider Bray Watties competes in the Battle of the Bags at Bay Skate, Napier on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

More than 500 people packed into Napier's Bay Skate to watch BMX legends propel themselves into the air at the Parkers Battle of the Bags event on Saturday.

The day featured three 45-minute shows with up to 16 riders taking to the track to perform gravity-defying stunts, including launching off an eight-metre ramp, custom-built by Rocket Scaffolding.

Lewis Jones performs a gravity-defying stunt as part of the Battle of the Bags in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Event organiser and creative director at Parkers Beverage Company, Georgie De Salis, said the event was the first of its kind in New Zealand and featured legendary BMX rider Jed Mildon from Nitro Circus.

"He's the only one in the world who has done a quadruple backflip."

Riders ranged in age from 11 up to the 30s, and also included some Napier locals.

About 16 riders took to the track during three 45-minute shows at the Battle of the Bags in Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

De Salis said the event was only possible through a $12,000 grant from the Napier City Council's Covid-19 recovery fund.

"I'm so proud of it and would love to do it again."

Council events manager Kevin Murphy said the event offered a "small taste of Nitro Circus" and a chance to see high-calibre riders.

BMX riders greet fans at the Battle of the Bags. Photo / Ian Cooper

"It was a great day," he said.