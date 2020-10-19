BMX riders take to the skies at Battle of the Bags in Napier

More than 500 people packed into Napier's Bay Skate to watch BMX legends propel themselves into the air at the Parkers Battle of the Bags event on Saturday.
The day featured three 45-minute shows with up to 16 riders taking to the track to perform gravity-defying stunts, including launching off an eight-metre ramp, custom-built by Rocket Scaffolding.
Event organiser and creative director at Parkers Beverage Company, Georgie De Salis, said the event was the first of its kind in New Zealand and featured legendary BMX rider Jed Mildon from Nitro Circus.
"He's the only one in the world who has done a quadruple backflip."
Riders ranged in age from 11 up to the 30s, and also included some Napier locals.
De Salis said the event was only possible through a $12,000 grant from the Napier City Council's Covid-19 recovery fund.
"I'm so proud of it and would love to do it again."
Council events manager Kevin Murphy said the event offered a "small taste of Nitro Circus" and a chance to see high-calibre riders.
"It was a great day," he said.