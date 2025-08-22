Advertisement
Blackcap Blair Tickner and wife, Sarah, on cancer journey: ‘Grateful to still be alive’

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Sarah and Blair Tickner are back living and working in Hawke's Bay after a cancer journey. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Blackcap Blair Tickner and wife, Sarah, speak to Hawke’s Bay Today about their cancer journey, ahead of the inaugural Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run.

The event at Mitre 10 Sports Park on Sunday will raise funds for the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society, and organisers hope to attract about 1000

