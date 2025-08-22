She has been in full remission for about a year but still has another year of treatment ahead - including regular chemotherapy - to reduce the risk of relapse.

Her health battle began last April, on the other side of the globe.

Husband Blair was about to start a season of county cricket in England, and the couple arrived in Derby with their 8-month-old daughter, Florence.

“A week after we got there, I was very, very fatigued and had night sweats,” she said, putting it down to jet lag and having a new bub.

However, she started getting bruises on her legs and knew she needed to get some tests.

“The day I went in to receive my blood test results, my gums started bleeding.”

A check of “doctor Google” suggested it could be leukaemia, which was confirmed by the team doctor. She was sent to Derby Hospital ED for further checks.

“In Derby Hospital, they identified it as acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,” she said, commonly referred to as ALL.

From there, Sarah was transferred to another hospital nearby, Nottingham, which specialised in ALL treatment.

“They pretty much from day one in Nottingham said they are going to cure me.”

Four heavy rounds of chemotherapy over the next eight months followed, the first of which was in Nottingham and the remainder in Palmerston North.

Her first round of chemo meant she could not see much of her daughter for four weeks, due to the risk of infection, which was particularly difficult.

“The problem with leukaemia treatment is it makes you neutropenic, which means no white blood cells and no immunity to fight off things.”

In Palmerston North, she continued to receive world-class treatment and entered full remission last August.

That was “a pretty good moment” - although the family knew there was still a long journey ahead with plenty more chemo to reduce the risk of relapse.

She was eventually discharged on Christmas Eve having endured a huge toll on her body, and the loss of her hair twice.

Fortunately, her strong progress with chemo meant she did not have to undergo a stem cell transplant.

“You can’t have more children if you have a stem cell transplant.

“The amount of chemo I have had may still make that impossible for me, but I have hope.”

Sarah still has ongoing “maintenance” treatment, including chemotherapy, which will continue until August 2026.

The couple own and run 13th Stag Cafe at Mitre 10 Sports Park and are back living in Hastings.

“I’m back working four days a week, and at the gym four days a week and feeling strong and probably in the best shape of my life.”

She said her journey had changed her perspective on life, and she tried to concentrate more on the positives now.

“My advice for anyone about to go through a cancer journey is to be positive. Positivity and mindset is key.

“Sometimes, that might seem impossible, but focusing on what you’re grateful for worked for me.

“I’m grateful to still be alive, I’m grateful to still move my body, I’m grateful for my family, my friends and community.

“That’s the only reason I’m still here ... is because of my family and friends, and our community fighting for me.”

Her “amazing” mum gave up her job for eight months to help look after Florence, and her husband would lift her when she was feeling down, she said.

She also thanked the medical teams, the Ozanam House (which housed them in Palmerston North), and the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society - the latter which provides her counselling, massages and check-ins.

The Tickners will take part in the colour run event on Sunday, and the Central Stags (whom Blair plays for) are also manning a station.

“After everything they have given to us, it’s amazing to give back to them and hopefully we can raise some money,” Blair said, adding he was extremely proud of his wife.

The Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run is on Sunday from 12.30pm-3pm at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings. It includes a 1.3km colour run or walk (starting at 1pm) where participants are showered in coloured powder. Tickets (adults $10, children $5) online or at the gate.