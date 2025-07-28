The Daffodil Day Colour Run will be held at Mitre 10 Sports Park. Photo / Liam Clayton

Hastings: Daffodil Day Colour Run aims to attract 1000 people for good cause

A new and colourful event is coming to Hastings with the aim of attracting 1000 people to support a good cause.

Organised by the Cancer Society Hawke’s Bay, the Daffodil Day Colour Run is being staged for the first time on Sunday, August 24 at Mitre 10 Sports Park.

The society is hopeful it will become a popular annual event.

As well as live music, food vendors and activities, it will feature a colour run or walk around a 1.3km track.

Stations will be dotted around the grass track where participants will have the option to be showered by colourful powder or go through obstacles.