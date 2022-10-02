Biosecurity NZ clears livestock ship to take cattle from Napier Port

The Ocean Swagman leaving Napier Port on Sunday after a long delay to get into the port. Photo / Ian Cooper

A large livestock ship stopped from entering Napier Port over a "biofouling issue" has since come and gone from the port, after being cleared by Biosecurity New Zealand.

The vessel, named Ocean Swagman, was at the port over the weekend and left for China on Sunday.

The ship has visited New Zealand in the past to take cattle to China.

It was initially directed by Biosecurity NZ to resolve a "biofouling issue" and undergo cleaning offshore before entering Napier Port - which led to a lengthy delay before it arrived.

A Biosecurity NZ spokeswoman said after reviewing a vessel report and photo evidence from the ship late last week, it was "satisfied that the vessel's biofouling risk to New Zealand had been managed to an appropriate level".

The spokeswoman did not say exactly what the biofouling issue was.

However, biofouling generally relates to the potential of marine pests and diseases on vessel hulls.

"New Zealand has some of the strictest biofouling rules in the world ... the rules are intended to protect New Zealand from biosecurity threats," the spokeswoman said.

Bill passes to stop export of livestock by sea

It comes on the same week a Bill was passed in Parliament ceasing livestock exports by sea, starting from April next year.

That bill followed a review into animal welfare standards.

Tukituki Labour MP Anna Lorck, who is a member of the Primary Production Select Committee, welcomed the ban, particularly after hearing a submission about what can happen at sea.

"Hearing first hand from an experienced cattle vet who had recently been on a shipment to China, gave a real insight into what happens on board," she said.

"And while crew and vets do their absolute best, it is the conditions of these ships that cause the welfare issues, including pain and distress to these animals.