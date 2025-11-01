Advertisement
Billion-dollar spend on two Hawke’s Bay highway projects will boost region, AA says

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The site of the Waikare Bridge that will disappear from State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa as it is bypassed by a 4km realignment on which an estimated four years of construction is expected to start in 2026. Photo / NZTA

The Automobile Association is welcoming confirmation of a billion-dollar Government spend on two highway projects it says will “significantly boost efficiency, safety and resilience” in Hawke’s Bay.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway four-laning is costed at $600 million, and State Highway 2 Waikare Gorge realignment between Napier and Wairoa at $350-$425m.

