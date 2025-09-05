Advertisement
Napier-Wairoa highway State Highway 2 to close for bridge upgrade at Waikare Gorge

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The Waikare Bailey bridge replacement project site is prepared for cranes to arrive before the new Acrow Bridge is installed.

A larger, more robust bridge is being installed this weekend on the highway between Wairoa and Napier.

During Cyclone Gabrielle more than two years ago, the bridge spanning the Waikare Gorge was destroyed, severing the connection between Wairoa and Napier.

Three months later, in May 2023, a temporary Bailey bridge

