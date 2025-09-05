The Waikare Bailey bridge replacement project site is prepared for cranes to arrive before the new Acrow Bridge is installed.

A larger, more robust bridge is being installed this weekend on the highway between Wairoa and Napier.

During Cyclone Gabrielle more than two years ago, the bridge spanning the Waikare Gorge was destroyed, severing the connection between Wairoa and Napier.

Three months later, in May 2023, a temporary Bailey bridge was installed while work on the long-term realignment project continued.

Now, State Highway 2 at the Waikare Gorge will be closed for 24 hours from 10am on Saturday, September 6, to allow for the current Bailey bridge to be lifted out and the new Acrow bridge to be lifted into place.

An Acrow bridge is a prefabricated steel bridge designed for rapid assembly, transport, and disassembly.