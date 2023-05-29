Kiwi icon Bic Runga returns to Hawke's Bay in July. Photo / Aileen Chen

Something good will soon come Hastings’ way, with New Zealand music icon Bic Runga bringing her incredible vocal talent to the Toitoi Opera House stage in July.

It’s hard to find a Kiwi who hasn’t experienced the wonder of Runga’s music, which is often a staple of road trips in summer.

Her upcoming NZ tour celebrates 20 years of her 11-time platinum best-selling album Beautiful Collision, and Hawke’s Bay is the first stop on the tour.

“It’s pretty cool touring this record again after all these years,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Runga herself said the inspiration behind Beautiful Collision was to create a sense of timelessness, and it’s clear that two decades later, this still rings true.

“The main inspiration was to make something that sort of sounded timeless, that’s to say maybe even nostalgic when it was new. Something that sort of transported you out of the current time.”

Hawke’s Bay, being the first stop in the tour, also holds a special place in Runga’s heart.

She has deep whānau roots in the region and has spent plenty of time here immersing herself in te reo music, language and culture.

“My dad grew up in Mahia Peninsula, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine-Ngāti Kahungunu. He’s actually buried in Mahia Peninsula and went to Napier Boys’ High School.

“That’s very much turangawaewae for our family.”

Runga worked closely with Hinewehi Mohi and Sir Tīmoti Samuel Kāretu (both Ngāti Kahungunu) when contributing to the first 2019 compilation album of Waiata / Anthems.

Her popular song Sway was translated to te reo and sung as Haere Mai Rā.

She also came back to Kahungunu to experience Sir Tīmoti’s three-day immersion language course.

“I’d never had an experience like that before. It’s cool to go back to somewhere where you are connected to and learn some of the language.”

As well as her spiritual and family connections, Runga described her love for Napier’s iconic Sound Shell and Marine Parade walk.

A special mention also went out to Napiers’ Department of Curiosities and Fine Things, with its New Zealand-made fashion.

“There’s lots of op shops and places I like to visit when I’m in Napier.

“[Mohi] lives in Havelock North, so I go and see her as well.”

The stage of the Toitoi Opera House will provide an intimate space for Runga, who has on many occasions been a headline act for winery tours and large-scale venues in Aotearoa and the world.

“I’ve played there before and it’s fabulous. It’s a really great venue and does feel quite intimate.”

Well aware of the devastating effect Cyclone Gabrielle has had on the region, Runga shares a deep concern and sense of compassion for those who continue to struggle.

She recently took part in the #MARANGA - Rise Up Aotearoa concert, a large national fundraising effort broadcast by Whakaata Māori.

“So many people, especially artists, really wanted to help and this was a really great way to get involved.

“Music is sometimes all you’ve got when you’re feeling really miserable.”

A special treat for those who attend July’s concert, Beautiful Collision will be played in full, as well as a couple of new songs.

“I’m really looking forward to playing, I still really like playing these songs and I’m looking forward to being there.”

The Lowdown:

What: Bic Runga, The Beautiful Collision Tour — Celebrating 20 Years

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Hastings — Toitoi Opera House

For complete tour and ticket information, go to livenation.co.nz