A liquor store sting of a different kind has unfolded in Taradale, disrupting the Friday afternoon drinks rush.

A swarm of bees picked a tree on Gloucester St, across the road from Thirsty Liquor about 1pm.

Photographer J Hira capturing the sight of the hundreds of bees as the flew around, with the frame he took conveniently turning the ‘beer and wine’ sign on the storefront into a ‘BEE WIN’ sign.

A worker at the store said although the bees were somewhat “confronting and menacing” to walk out to, no one had been stung and the store remained open to the public.

But the front doors had been closed for obvious reasons.