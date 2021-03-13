Beer Appreciation Day has Duart House brimming with 'happy punters'

Crowds enjoying their beverages at Beer Appreciation Day, Duart House, Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

It may be obvious for some but the majority of Hawke's Bay love their beer and this year's Beer Appreciation Day at Duart House in Havelock certainly confirmed this.

BAD event organiser Jim Poppelwell said Saturday's event was a nice, relaxed day with a great crowd – and lots of "lovely beverages pouring".

Poppelwell said the people's choice award for best beer went to Spruce Juice, a hazy IPA from Double Vision Brewing in Miramar, Wellington.

Second place was awarded to Taupo's Beehave Craft Meadery for their Highballer mojito mead.

About 700 people attended the boutique event at the historic house.

The organiser added the event was a success with "happy punters" and a "really good set-up" in the gardens, with several food stalls and 16 breweries showing off their unique products.