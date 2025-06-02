Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Bed sells for $151,800 as Hawke’s Bay family’s Asian art collection sets NZ auction record

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Clockwise from top left, a Chinese early-mid Qing Dynasty huanghuali four-post official hat chair, a Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed, a 18th- to 19th-century Qing Dynasty old huanghuali large brush pot, a 19th-century Qing Dynasty huanghuali Ming-style long table, and a old rosewood Ming-style writing desk.

Clockwise from top left, a Chinese early-mid Qing Dynasty huanghuali four-post official hat chair, a Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed, a 18th- to 19th-century Qing Dynasty old huanghuali large brush pot, a 19th-century Qing Dynasty huanghuali Ming-style long table, and a old rosewood Ming-style writing desk.

  • The Tui Collection, curated by a Napier family, broke the record for the highest-grossing Asian art owner collection sold at a New Zealand auction.
  • The collection’s highlight, a Chinese Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed, sold for $151,800, far exceeding its pre-auction estimate.
  • Tom Pan, of Webb’s Auctions, noted the global demand for huanghuali antiques, emphasising their rarity and cultural significance.

A collection of Asian treasures assembled and curated by a Hawke’s Bay family has broken the record for the highest-grossing Asian art owner collection sold at a New Zealand auction.

The Tui Collection, sold by Webb’s Auctions in Auckland and curated by an anonymous Napier family, featured an exceptional selection

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today