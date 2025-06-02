Tom Pan, head of Asian art at Webb’s, said luohan beds were not designed for sleep.

“It was more like a daybed for a library on which to lie down and read, or to be used in a meeting area to have tea and relax.

“It is a very rare piece, not only for New Zealand, but also internationally. Therefore, we had multiple bidders from all over the world.”

The Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed is more like a daybed than a bed for sleeping on.

The bed was made from huanghuali wood, also known as yellow flowering pear wood.

Pan said genuine huanghuali items, especially antiques, were among the rarest and most coveted collectables in Chinese art.

“Their scarcity reflects ecological limits, historical overuse, and enduring cultural prestige.”

The valuable wood comes from the Chinese rosewood tree, a small to medium-sized tree standing at 10m to 15m tall and endemic to China.

Huanghuali wood was used for Chinese furniture from the late Ming and Qing dynasties (late 17th century through to the 19th century).

It was over-exploited in the 20th century and was classed as a vulnerable species in 1998, where its conservation status remains today.

“Modern pieces are rare due to legal protections, while surviving antiques command astronomical prices, underscoring their status as treasures of heritage,” Pan said.

Webb’s had sold a few luohan beds in the past, but it was the first time it had sold one made from such high-quality huanghuali, he said.

The auction for the luohan bed saw fierce international bidding, with collectors from around the world joining by phone and online platforms.

“Every huanghuali lot attracted multiple bidders, with the standout luohan bed sparking an intense 28-bid battle – demonstrating the extraordinary demand for museum-quality Chinese furniture,” Pan said.

Other items made from huanghuali sold as part of the Tui Collection included a 19th-century Qing Dynasty Ming-style long table, which achieved a sale of $107,550 against a pre-auction estimate of $18,000 to $38,000; a pair of early-mid Qing Dynasty four-post official hat chairs, sold for $41,825 with a pre-auction estimate of $8000 to $12,000; a double-sided writing desk, sold for $35,850 with a pre-auction estimate of $15,000 to $30,000; and an 18th to 19th-century early to mid Qing Dynasty large brush pot that went for $13,145 against a pre-auction estimate of $6000 to $10,000.

“The Tui Collection’s Chinese furniture realised a staggering 234.5% above its low estimate, a testament to the enduring prestige of huanghuali and the global appetite for imperial-grade antiques,” Pan said.

“The final prices achieved at Webb’s not only met but aligned with top-tier international market valuations, confirming that elite buyers are willing to pay a premium for exceptional pieces with provenance and craftsmanship of this calibre.

“This result underscores the wood’s status as one of the most coveted, scarce and culturally significant materials in classical Asian art – where rarity, history and artistry converge to create unrivalled auction moments.”

Pan said Webb’s took pride in achieving record-breaking prices, though its true mission went beyond transactions, by championing the cultural significance, craftsmanship and history behind every object it presented.