Clockwise from top left, a Chinese early-mid Qing Dynasty huanghuali four-post official hat chair, a Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed, a 18th- to 19th-century Qing Dynasty old huanghuali large brush pot, a 19th-century Qing Dynasty huanghuali Ming-style long table, and a old rosewood Ming-style writing desk.
The Tui Collection, curated by a Napier family, broke the record for the highest-grossing Asian art owner collection sold at a New Zealand auction.
The collection’s highlight, a Chinese Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed, sold for $151,800, far exceeding its pre-auction estimate.
Tom Pan, of Webb’s Auctions, noted the global demand for huanghuali antiques, emphasising their rarity and cultural significance.
A collection of Asian treasures assembled and curated by a Hawke’s Bay family has broken the record for the highest-grossing Asian art owner collection sold at a New Zealand auction.
The Tui Collection, sold by Webb’s Auctions in Auckland and curated by an anonymous Napier family, featured an exceptional selectionof rare and valuable Asian artworks, assembled over 30 years and acquired during the family’s time in Asia.
The prized piece of the collection was a Chinese Qing Dynasty huanghuali luohan bed, which achieved a final sale price of $151,800, far exceeding its pre-auction estimate of $22,000 to $40,000.
Before the collection was sent to Webb’s, the items were all used in the Napier family’s home as part of their daily life, including the luohan bed, which was in their main guest area.
“Every huanghuali lot attracted multiple bidders, with the standout luohan bed sparking an intense 28-bid battle – demonstrating the extraordinary demand for museum-quality Chinese furniture,” Pan said.
Other items made from huanghuali sold as part of the Tui Collection included a 19th-century Qing Dynasty Ming-style long table, which achieved a sale of $107,550 against a pre-auction estimate of $18,000 to $38,000; a pair of early-mid Qing Dynasty four-post official hat chairs, sold for $41,825 with a pre-auction estimate of $8000 to $12,000; a double-sided writing desk, sold for $35,850 with a pre-auction estimate of $15,000 to $30,000; and an 18th to 19th-century early to mid Qing Dynasty large brush pot that went for $13,145 against a pre-auction estimate of $6000 to $10,000.
“The Tui Collection’s Chinese furniture realised a staggering 234.5% above its low estimate, a testament to the enduring prestige of huanghuali and the global appetite for imperial-grade antiques,” Pan said.
“The final prices achieved at Webb’s not only met but aligned with top-tier international market valuations, confirming that elite buyers are willing to pay a premium for exceptional pieces with provenance and craftsmanship of this calibre.
“This result underscores the wood’s status as one of the most coveted, scarce and culturally significant materials in classical Asian art – where rarity, history and artistry converge to create unrivalled auction moments.”
Pan said Webb’s took pride in achieving record-breaking prices, though its true mission went beyond transactions, by championing the cultural significance, craftsmanship and history behind every object it presented.