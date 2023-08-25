Voyager 2023 media awards

Bay triumphs in national Interprovincial Championship

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
Shelbyrock’n carried the Hawke’s Bay black and white colours in staving off the challengers of Hackshaw Ridge and Soldier Boy to score a narrow win in last Saturday’s $80,000 Interprovincial Championship (1600m) at New Plymouth.

There was probably no more appropriate winner of last Saturday’s $80,000 Interprovincial Championship race at New Plymouth than the Hawke’s Bay-owned Shelbyrock’n.

The 1600m race was established a number of years ago by the Taranaki

