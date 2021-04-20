Bags of bears - 4595 of them make for one massive fundraising

Brenda and John Blackett, helped by Lily and Jamie Fiveashe, transporting "bags and bags of bears" to the Takapau Town Hall for their annual teddy bear show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Brenda and John Blackett, helped by Lily and Jamie Fiveashe, transporting "bags and bags of bears" to the Takapau Town Hall for their annual teddy bear show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Takapau Town Hall is full of teddy bears.

Really, really full. Not just a scattering of bears, it's a mass of bears, a horde of bears ... what do you call 4595 bears all in one place? Unbearable?

Not for Brenda and John Blackett. This Takapau couple love their bears, there are no two alike, they are stored carefully in plastic bags taking up an entire room of the couple's property and they are brought out for special occasions.

Now, its a special occasion. The annual Takapau Teddy Bear Show is a huge labour of love for Brenda and John, and the effort they put in to the show - which asks for a donation for entry - funds an even more epic labour of love.

Brenda and John have alter egos. They are Mr and Mrs Santa at the Takapau Christmas Lights House. This is their annual Christmas gift to the children of Central Hawke's Bay (and, just quietly, the parents and grandparents, rest home residents and many other grownups).

Every year they decorate their entire property, inside and out, with more than 40, 000 Christmas lights, 95 Christmas trees and untold Christmas displays. It takes them weeks to complete and they even decorate their vegetable garden and their own bedroom - a considerable sacrifice given they have to remove the decorations before they can get into bed each night, and they must be exhausted.

They don't just decorate the house - they dress themselves up too. Mr and Mrs Santa are at the property every night meeting and greeting and handing out wrapped presents. Proper presents, for every child that comes along. Gifts donated or purchased, some pre-loved and some new, but all wrapped (Mrs Santa and starts wrapping gifts in January for her stash).

In 2019 there were 758 individually wrapped gifts in that stash. Last year they gave out 1547. Yes you read that right, and this year they are aiming for 2000.

That's where the army of bears come in. They go on display this week, from April 15 until 25.

"Just in time for the school holidays," says Brenda. "We can't wait, as Covid put a stop to last year's event. We're delighted to be sharing the bears again."

The donations at the door and the sales table will help to fund the next round of Christmas cheer.

But the bears aren't just a means to an end. They are loved for themselves, every single furry character has been collected from op shops or shopping trips or donated by fans and supporters.

Case in point: this year Brenda and John took their first holiday in 15 years. They toured the South Island.

"And yes we came back with 152 more bears," says John. "Every time I opened the car door bears fell out."

The Details

What: Takapau Teddy Bear Show

When: Thursday April 15 until Sunday April 25, 10.30am-4pm.

Where: Takapau Town Hall, Charlotte St Takapau, Central Hawke's Bay.

Cost: Just a donation. Take some cash for the sales table.