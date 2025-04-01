Advertisement
Auto extravaganza raises funds for ambulance services

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Neville McKay (foreground) as he brought the Hawke's Bay Auto Extravaganza to Hastings for the first time last year. Photo / NZME

Car enthusiasts are being invited to show off their motors and wheels at the second Hawke’s Bay Auto Extravaganza and swap meet, which an organiser says could attract as many as 500 machines to Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings on Sunday.

Neville McKay, who shifted the show from Tauranga when he moved to Hawke’s Bay over a year ago, says boy racers’ prides and joys could be lining up beside an array of cars, trucks, and cranes.

“Some of them are beautiful cars,” he said.

The range, coming from throughout New Zealand, but mainly, they are expected to include 20 “Elvis” cars.

Vehicles will start arriving on Saturday, with the show running from 9am to 3pm the next day, with gold coin entry and all proceeds going to St John Ambulance services, which last year benefited to the tune of $11,696.

There will also be at least two helicopters, with rides available to the public as part of the fundraising, which includes auctions.

Entry for heavy vehicles will be via Gate 1, at the western end of Kennilworth Rd, display cars via Gate 1 (Elwood Rd) and public access will be via Gate 4 (Karamu Rd).

