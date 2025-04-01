Neville McKay (foreground) as he brought the Hawke's Bay Auto Extravaganza to Hastings for the first time last year. Photo / NZME

Car enthusiasts are being invited to show off their motors and wheels at the second Hawke’s Bay Auto Extravaganza and swap meet, which an organiser says could attract as many as 500 machines to Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings on Sunday.

Neville McKay, who shifted the show from Tauranga when he moved to Hawke’s Bay over a year ago, says boy racers’ prides and joys could be lining up beside an array of cars, trucks, and cranes.

“Some of them are beautiful cars,” he said.

The range, coming from throughout New Zealand, but mainly, they are expected to include 20 “Elvis” cars.