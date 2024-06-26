Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organiser Neville McKay with David Russell, Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John emergency management adviser, and Harris Dawson, community engagement co-ordinator.

Proceeds from Hawke’s Bay’s first Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet - $11,696 - was handed over to Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John this month.

Auto Extravaganaza organiser Neville McKay said he was delighted to be able to hand over the funds.

“St John needs the support, so that they can support the community. St John are always the first people on site when there is an accident or medical emergency, and sometimes people take them for granted but I don’t,” Neville said.

“The car show was for St John and the community as well, so that everyone could enjoy looking at cars, interacting with the car owners and seeing some rare cars.”

The vehicles on show included trucks, motorbikes and army vehicles, a “petrol-head’s dream”, said Neville.