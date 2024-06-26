Advertisement
Car show brings in funding for Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John

Hastings Leader
2 mins to read
Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organiser Neville McKay with David Russell, Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John emergency management adviser, and Harris Dawson, community engagement co-ordinator.

Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organiser Neville McKay with David Russell, Hawke's Bay's Hato Hone St John emergency management adviser, and Harris Dawson, community engagement co-ordinator.

Proceeds from Hawke’s Bay’s first Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet - $11,696 - was handed over to Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John this month.

Auto Extravaganaza organiser Neville McKay said he was delighted to be able to hand over the funds.

“St John needs the support, so that they can support the community. St John are always the first people on site when there is an accident or medical emergency, and sometimes people take them for granted but I don’t,” Neville said.

“The car show was for St John and the community as well, so that everyone could enjoy looking at cars, interacting with the car owners and seeing some rare cars.”

The vehicles on show included trucks, motorbikes and army vehicles, a “petrol-head’s dream”, said Neville.

There was also food and drink, rides, activities and spot prizes, an auction and a major prize worth $10,000 from Mancave Direct.

The show was the fifth Neville has organised, but the first he’s put on for Hawke’s Bay since he moved from Tauranga.

“The Hawke’s Bay Lions Club was absolutely fantastic, helping with everything from start to finish. The Hastings District Council was extremely helpful, letting us use the Tomoana Showgrounds, and I really appreciated the support from St John and the community and businesses.”

He already has next year’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organised.

“The showgrounds are already booked, for April 13, and the show will be even bigger and better than this year. The year after that will be even bigger ... I’m working towards a three-day event.”



