Auction raises $100,000 for Hawke's Bay Cancer Society

The 16th annual Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction raised $100,000 for Cancer Society Hawke's Bay.
The sellout evening had 400 people in attendance and included a varied range of 52 auction lots - from cases of wine to chainsaws and weedwackers.
Property Brokers Hawke's Bay regional manager Joe Snee said organisers were a bit anxious about how the event would go, having cancelled it twice last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The success of the evening was a great indicator, he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"It's an indication of one, how charitable Hawke's Bay is, and two, the nature of the economy.
"It is about enjoying time with our business partners."
The auction raised $97,368 but Property Brokers made the additional top-up needed to reach $100,000.
The highest selling item was the original print by New Zealand artist Dick Frizzell which sold for $6900.
Snee said the experience and weekend away lots were also popular.