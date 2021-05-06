Auction raises $100,000 for Hawke's Bay Cancer Society

Four-hundred people attended the 16th annual Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction, which raised $100,000 for Cancer Society Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Four-hundred people attended the 16th annual Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction, which raised $100,000 for Cancer Society Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

The 16th annual Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction raised $100,000 for Cancer Society Hawke's Bay.

The sellout evening had 400 people in attendance and included a varied range of 52 auction lots - from cases of wine to chainsaws and weedwackers.

Property Brokers Hawke's Bay regional manager Joe Snee said organisers were a bit anxious about how the event would go, having cancelled it twice last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Property Brokers real estate agent Kevin Waggs with a shirt signed by cricketer Ross Taylor. Photo / Warren Buckland

The success of the evening was a great indicator, he said.

"It's an indication of one, how charitable Hawke's Bay is, and two, the nature of the economy.

"It is about enjoying time with our business partners."

The highest selling item was the original print by New Zealand artist Dick Frizzell which sold for $6900. Photo / Warren Buckland

The auction raised $97,368 but Property Brokers made the additional top-up needed to reach $100,000.

The highest selling item was the original print by New Zealand artist Dick Frizzell which sold for $6900.

Snee said the experience and weekend away lots were also popular.