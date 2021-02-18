Arts Focus: Can do attitude at arts centre

Danny Blackman has a passion for the abstract.

Diane's work is experimental and explorative.

CAN general manager Lisa Feyen.

by Lisa Feyen

There is still an opportunity to celebrate Art Deco at Creative Arts Napier, even though as a community we experienced the recent disappointment of the festival being cancelled.

At CAN, we went ahead with our own Art Deco celebrations, and opened the first ever CAN-Do Deco Children's Art Exhibition which is on display now until Thursday, March 11.

The CAN Do Deco exhibition features a wide variety of exquisite Art Deco-inspired artwork created by local young talent and is generously supported by local businesses Edsports School Shop and Wardini's Books.

Experience the magic of Art Deco seen through young eyes, and feast your senses on a mix of painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, drawing, photography, and mixed media represented in three age categories.

Vote for your favourite piece in our People's Choice Award and go into the draw to win a special Art Deco prize, or enter the colouring competition which is open to anyone under 18. Entry to the exhibition is by donation.

Join Danny Blackman and Diane Crompton to celebrate the opening of their exhibition this Friday, February 26, 5-7pm. Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

Their exhibition is a collaboration between two friends who come from across the globe. 'Wild Springbok' Diane and 'Mad Englishman' Danny are showcasing the diversity of their cultures and personalities within their new country – New Zealand.

Once arrived in New Zealand, Danny's journey started on Waiheke Island where he worked managing a frozen food distribution company. The island's beauty inspired him to pick up a brush again, and after a couple of years on the island his journey continued to stunning Hawke's Bay where his wife grew up, and where they have now settled.

Danny's passion is the abstract form, however he confesses that he dabbles in any subject or concept that takes his fancy. He works in mixed media on canvas using photography, spray paint, charcoal, acrylic and watercolor.

Diane's work can be defined as experimental and explorative using an assortment of tools, mediums and various techniques. Every day is a different day, with new challenges. Diane believes this becomes easier the more frequently you do it, though mostly, it is her dedication for self-improvement, hard work, and passion for art that drives her.

She has recently been experimenting with form and line in metal sculpture, reclaiming recycled items. In the future, she plans to build an outdoor sculpture garden, nursery and serve great coffee. These two artists bring an energy to their work which has evolved with their travel experiences. Come and see their work, on display in the Small Gallery until Thursday, March 11.

Seaweek is fast approaching and to celebrate, CAN invites you to take part in creating your own miniature waka, vessel, boat, raft or ship from driftwood or found materials from the seashore. You can enter the CAN Seaweek exhibition/competition What's My Waka to win some awesome prizes.

In an unprecedented time, when travel is restricted to our own shores, let's reflect on our individual journeys that eventually brought us all to Aotearoa New Zealand. Our relationship with the surrounding seas is an important and ever changing one, and intrinsic to life and sustainability.

So … what is your waka? Maybe a beautifully carved canoe, a slow moving ship, or it might even have been a plane! How did your ancestors, or you, arrive from across the ocean?

Make your piece as individual as you, using your imagination and flair. All entries will be displayed in our exhibition space for everyone to see and is open to all ages. Entry to the competition is just $5.

Journeys often take us into the unknown but can be exciting and full of promise. They involve new encounters, discoveries and experiences, and sometimes a return home. Exploring and travelling involves a test of character, endurance and skills of navigation. In myths and stories, journeys often represent individual quests for self-discovery.

Decoration of your vessel is also an important factor. For example, the histories and stories of people are often shown in the ornate carvings on waka taua (war canoes) speaking to the whakapapa (lineage) of journeying, both literally and genealogically.

Help us chart an ever-shifting and open-ended journey that considers various cultural associations to the ocean around us, and to the containment, colonisation and ownership of the land. In this regard the waka is both the vessel and the catalyst for ocean passage and contemplation.

Group collaborations and school groups welcome. Deadline for entry and delivery of artwork is Thursday, March 4, with exhibition dates March 5-18. Announcement of the prize winner is Friday, March 19. More information and an entry form can be found on the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz.

Lastly, make sure you book your ticket early for the upcoming solo Stretch concert at CAN on Saturday, April 10.

Bowls of freshly cooked paella will be available to purchase, plus refreshments from the CAN bar before and during the intimate concert featuring our very own Hawke's Bay local performer who is gaining recognition by the minute. Enjoy music amongst the art at only $23 a ticket, available to purchase from the CAN front desk or on Eventfinda.

Lisa Feyen is the general manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Free entry. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.