

Organisers of the Ongaonga Village Market were forced to reconsider the viability of the

upcoming market after the news came of the extension of alert level 2 for a further week.

Rita Scheltema, market organiser and member of the Ongaonga Historical Society said she had been living in limbo not knowing whether to go ahead with the planned event while waiting for confirmation of where the Covid-19 alert level would be sitting.

"I really wanted the market to proceed as it was so successful last year," said Rita. "There has been so much uncertainty for ourselves and the stallholders not knowing if we would be in level 1 in time for the market to go ahead on the planned date.

The market is also a vital element in the fundraising programme for the restoration of the historical Coles Factory in Ongaonga."

Advertisement

Ongaonga Historical Society chairman Dennis Schaw suggested the event be postponed for a couple of weeks instead of cancelling, "It is so important to give locals

something to look forward to", he said.

"Much of the planning and preparation has been done by our team of volunteers and the local community and it would be such a shame to just cancel the market."

Rita and the organising team, with support from Tourism Hawke's Bay and the CHB council, quickly rallied and contacted the many stallholders, entertainers and volunteers to find an alternative date. She said she was relieved to receive so much support for the new date of October 4

● Ongaonga Village Market, 10am-3pm, October 4, Bridge St, Ongaonga. Lots of free parking available.