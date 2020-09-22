Hawke's Bay Hospital has relaxed its visitor policy under Alert Level 1 with fewer restrictions in place.

Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Robin Whyman said visiting would return to normal at all facilities, with limits on visitor numbers or support people also returning to normal.

Visitors would be encouraged to take responsibility for their health and wellbeing by 'checking in' using the COVID-19 app QR code at entrances, washing their hands and following staff instructions on mask usage.

"We encourage visitors to bring and wear their own mask and keep track of their movements by using the COVID tracer app or keeping a diary of their movements to help support contact tracing should there be a future case," Dr Whyman said.

Advertisement

"In areas of higher clinical risk, you may be asked by staff to wear a mask and these will be supplied if you don't' have your own mask.

"Hawke's Bay Hospital remains extremely busy so it is important visitors work with the staff in clinical areas and follow their instructions as they deliver care for our patients."

Dr Whyman said the DHB had already stopped screening people at the entrances of its facilities and cafes were again open to the public.

"While entrances are now open and free-flowing, we remind people that no one should visit a hospital or health centre if they are sick or have any flu-like symptoms.

"If you are not well please stay at home and phone your GP or Heathline on 0800 358 5453 for advice."