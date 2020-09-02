Four years ago Napier-born Dean McRae discovered the Dudley Arms Hotel for sale in Mangatainoka, just up the road from the Tui Brewery.

Having vast experience as a builder renovating buildings in Australia he could immediately see the potential and bought the building as a semi-retirement project, planning to settle down there for good with partner Elizabeth.

Dean McRae in his newly refurbished lounge on the second floor of the historic Dudley Arms at Mangatainoka.

Since then it has been a labour of love to restore the hotel to its original state when built in 1919 after its predecessor was burned to the ground.

His plan was to have it ready for its centenary in 2019 but he soon discovered there was much more work required than originally expected.

Advertisement

Since then he has had to re-pile and lift a sinking frontage, replace 95 per cent of the weatherboards, re-roof the building, free up or replace the vertically sliding windows, install a second-floor mezzanine balcony and fire escape, resurface and restore the north-facing and road-side verandahs.

In the interior, he has stripped the wallpaper and scrim off the walls and paint off the floors to reveal beautiful native timbers which he has varnished. He has removed gib and pinex to uncover more beautiful timbers in the ceilings and has worked hard on the spectacular staircase to highlight its timbers and craftmanship.

He has opened up some of the five bedrooms to make a living space, installing a kitchen, bedroom and ensuite for himself and Elizabeth with plans to refurbish other rooms for visitors.

He has mixed recycled timbers with modern gib boarding and ornate plaster work in the style of the early 20th century adding lighting, furnishings and curtains also of that era.

Tremendous support from the community and the Tararua District Council has boosted his spirits when refurbishing challenges have threatened his resolve.

Mayor Tracey Collis has dropped in to say thanks for taking on this restoration, its building inspectors have offered good advice and Councillor Alison Franklin has been hugely helpful not only with the job but helping him return recently from Goa in India.

Locals are right behind the rebuild, getting in touch when they know of a demolition which might have recyclable timbers and many have come to volunteer help.

Help has come from some unusual sources. A timber supplier from Taranaki has sent him exterior planking at a reduced cost because, "He loves the old Dudley Arms."

Advertisement

Three young tourists from Europe, whom he has met in the past and are happy to be touring in New Zealand, have dropped in to help and other passers-by just drop in to marvel at the progress.

There is still lots to be done. The bar is still intact but it will probably not be a pub again. "The building is telling me it should become a bed and breakfast," says Dean.

In anticipation, he has planted an orchard and has begun to remodel the garden. He has recently excavated 1.8 metres into the foundations for a future wine cellar, uncovering a charcoal layer surviving from the 1919 fire. All the rocks are being stored to reline the cellar. Nothing is wasted and there is no great rush to finish.

When done, Dean reckons the building will definitely outlast him. As the board on the front verandah says "Good Things Take Time".