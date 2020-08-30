

The Hukarere Māori Girls' School chapel was designed by the late Sir Apirana Turapa Ngata in 1947 and was dedicated and consecrated on September 29, 1953 by Bishop Lesser, of Waiapu.

It was a gift from past pupils and friends of Hukarere.

In 2005 due to the sale of the site, the Hukarere chapel at Napier Terrace (Mataruahou) was dismantled and is currently stored in a shed and two containers on site at Hukarere ki Eskdale.

Plans have been formulated for a national fundraising launch to rebuild the exterior and return the interior to its original condition. A steering group was established to develop a concept plan to determine the building size and new regulations, costings and other initial developments.

Advertisement

In 2009 at a fundraising event held in Heretaunga, MP Parekura Horomia agreed to be the project manager for the rebuilding of Hukarere chapel. Sadly, Horomia died in 2013.

Te Manawa o Hukarere is the name of the project to rebuild and restore the Hukarere "St Michaels and All Angels Chapel" at the Hukarere venue in Eskdale.

In 2018 the Hukarere Chapel Action Team was formed. MP Meka Whaitiri, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana and Archbishop Don Tamihere with guiding hands from past pupils Te Maari Joe, Maisie Whaitiri, Joanne Rowe and Heke Huata were appointed as the project team to rebuild and restore the Hukarere Chapel at the new Hukarere site in Eskdale this year.

With the design of the chapel finalised, a major milestone has been achieved with the resource consent approved by the Hastings District Council.

The project team are focused on the next steps which include fundraising efforts to start the build.