In this time of safety precautions and new instructions to wear masks on public transport, Rangitane's Te Kete Hauora has decided to run workshops to teach people to make their own.

They also offer a variety of designs and materials to make them distinctive and comfortable.

Tutor Gloria Hauiti says the workshops had to operate within level 2 restrictions, meaning only 10 people could fit into the room with one metre distancing but that was just a good number to manage.

Claudia Nicholson is relieved to complete and to model her creation.

In conjunction with Tararua REAP which provided the funding for the materials, Gloria and her Te Kete Hauora team have organised sewing machines and other equipment to run six classes already with great success.

Advertisement

Gloria provided the template to copy to cut the materials so the mask will sit comfortably over the nose and cover the face, hooking over the ears, each to the individual's comfort.

Each mask was double skinned and there is space between to place kawakawa or eucalyptus leaves as a bonus.

Many of the ladies at Friday's session had not used a sewing machine in years and some had never operated one but there were several experts like Lisa Mosen who were ready to help once the materials were cut and positioned. Lisa had got cracking and made a mask for each of her family in the first lockdown.

By the end of the hour all participants had made a unique mask.

Deputy mayor Erana Peeti came to represent the council but soon got busy making her own.

Teresa Newell had that morning receiving a request from her son for a green mask to use at boarding school. Little did he know his mum would make it.

There were other templates for children and men and ways of making a mask from a bra or the upper arm of a shirt/blouse were demonstrated.

Te Kete Haoura is running workshops on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this coming week at 10.30am and 5.30pm for anyone to come along. You must ring 06 374 6860 to book. If a whole family group wants to do it they can arrange a special time.

Advertisement

The sessions are free.