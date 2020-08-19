The first Gorge Cemetery tour for 2020 is on Sunday, August 30 at the new time of 2pm. A cuppa will be supplied at the Lindauer gallery in Vogel St after the tour.

This tour was to have been held in March after the launch of a book Guard and Preserve - The Woodville Domain Board 1884-2019 written by Paula McCool, but as with many things it was delayed.

Paula McCool (author) and Jackie Taylor (graphic artist) at the launch of Guard and Preserve in March this year.

We are now able to present this tour and visit some of the graves of those that helped to look after these lands for future generations.

The Friends of the Cemetery in Woodville are running a short tour of graves of some past eight members of the Woodville Domain Board. The board was formed in 1884 to look after land vested in it by the Crown to provide for the recreational needs of the local population and beyond. The Gorge Domain Board came into being in 1911. Later in 1929 the two boards merged.

One of the men featured is James Henry Morgan, who died in March 1920.