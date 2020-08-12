Tony Peeti is a qualified fitter/welder with a whole range of welding skills and the tickets to prove it. His firm has an excellent reputation for professionalism and high standards, both in Dannevirke and further afield built up over 40 years of service.

He thrives on any engineering challenges and his qualifications mean he can tackle almost any job, big or small. He works well with local builders and structural engineers.

Tony's week is always different, responding to seasonal challenges both rural and urban.

Right now he is checking and repairing fireboxes, which tend to burn through. He is able to tell a client if the firebox can be repaired and carry out the necessary work.

With calving starting, there is a demand for cowshed, calf-shed and yard repairs and upgrades.

There is always a need for gates of all kinds both rural and urban both pipe and wrought iron.

Purpose-built trailers – usually one-offs – are in demand from customers who like to spend locally. He can supply whole trailers or parts such as mudguards, jockey wheels and springs.

Tony is experienced making boxes and canopies for animals such as dogs and sheep. Recently he supplied boxes for the Tararua District Council to house dogs in transit.

Clients requiring steel can be supplied cut to the client's specifications. Tony is increasingly involved in earthquake strengthening work.

Tony's mobile workshop means he can travel to the site to work. This includes all destinations within the Tararua and beyond to Palmerston North. He is often out doing repair jobs for farmers and other businesses.

Tony would like to thank all his loyal customers for their support over the years.

For any enquiries phone 06 374 8280 and 021 267 1284 or contact by email at tpengineering@peeti.co.nz

Better still come and visit in Denmark St.