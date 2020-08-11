Do you want a rewarding volunteer role where you can make a difference to people's lives?

At the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau, we do need more volunteer advisers and occasionally we are asked what's involved. Here are some examples.

What is the Citizens Advice Bureau?

We are a nationwide but locally based community organisation. We help people to know and understand their rights and obligations, and how to use this information to get the best outcomes. We provide people with the confidence and support they need to take action. We use insights from our clients' experiences to work for positive social change.

Who would be suited to the work?

Practically anyone who enjoys helping and talking to people from all walks of life. Being comfortable with using a computer and researching, as we need to look up and record things. But it's nothing too complicated.

What sort of questions do you get asked?

Clients can come to the CAB with an inquiry about anything. Some of the most frequent areas of inquiry include rental housing, employment issues, consumer law and immigration. CAB has an easily accessible database covering an extremely wide range of topics. Our national office ensures it is as current as possible. Then it is normally just a matter of accessing the relevant information and relating it to the inquiry you're dealing with. We work with clients by listening carefully to their stories, and researching their rights and responsibilities and the services available to them. We explain the information so our clients understand their options and make their own decisions. The feedback we get from CAB volunteers is that they find providing the CAB service rewarding and purposeful.

"Being a volunteer keeps me engaged with Napier and the wider community, enables me to be of service to individuals and their whānau, and gives me the opportunity to work with fellow volunteers who care about social justice and being of service."

How will I be trained?

At first you'll spend some time just observing in the bureau. This will help you decide if this type of volunteering suits you. Then if you decide you have the time commitment required, there is an induction programme of learning sessions to complete. You do this online at home or here in the bureau with the support of a buddy. Only when we, and you, think you're ready, will you begin to take client inquiries. But there will always be an experienced adviser with you while you gain confidence. We can go as fast or slow as you need and our team supports you all the way.

What is the time commitment?

Once you've completed our training and induction programme, you'll be rostered for morning or afternoon shifts of just three and a half hours to answer inquiries from people who contact us by phone, email or visiting the bureau. There are always two interviewers for each shift. If you're going away or need time off for any reason, no problem, we can work around that. There is also an expectation you will come to our continuing education sessions for all volunteers for two hours on the first Thursday of the month. Volunteers often also help out with other aspects of running the bureau, for example in publicity, training, social media or governance. There are lots of opportunities to contribute existing skills and to develop new ones.

And the working conditions?

The Napier bureau is upstairs, with a lift, in spacious air-conditioned offices overlooking Hastings St. We have facilities for making your morning or afternoon cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit or two is always available.

So what do you mean "pity about the pay"?

Just joking! The rewards are in the satisfaction you'll feel in helping people with their problems. And the pleasure from working alongside some really nice people.

Okay, I might be interested. What happens next?

Contact me, Jenny Pearce, manager, Napier Citizens Advice Bureau, on 027 835 7139 to arrange a meeting. I can be emailed on manager.napier@cab.org.nz