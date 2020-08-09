On Saturday club rugby was held. In women's rugby the Napier Tech team played Hastings Rugby and Sports. The Taradale team then beat Napier Old Boys Marist 23-10. Cyclocross was held in Taradale on Sunday. Cyclists took to the Guppy Road track which is the fifth Cyclocross event this year. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper headed along to the sporting events to capture the action.

#25 Mark Anderson was one of many who took on the event on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper
#689 Benjamin Gray takes on the track with onlookers overhead. Photo / Ian Cooper
The Cyclocross Hawke's Bay event was held in Taradale on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper
Tori Iosefo scoring one of her two tries against Hastings Rugby and Sports in the women's Big Barrel Championship Cup Final won by Napier Tech. Photo / Ian Cooper
Taradale Fullback Cameron Robinson kicks the final points of the match. Photo / Ian Cooper
Napier Old Boys Marist wing Michael Buckley runs into some heavy defence. Photo / Ian Cooper
