On Saturday club rugby was held. In women's rugby the Napier Tech team played Hastings Rugby and Sports. The Taradale team then beat Napier Old Boys Marist 23-10. Cyclocross was held in Taradale on Sunday. Cyclists took to the Guppy Road track which is the fifth Cyclocross event this year. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper headed along to the sporting events to capture the action.