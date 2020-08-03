Tararua farmers are invited to attend an Alliance Group roadshow in Dannevirke in October.

It's part of the Alliance Group's 2020 Annual Roadshow that runs during September and October.

Twenty-three meetings will be held across the country, starting out in Omihi on September 22 and finishing in Cromwell on October 20.

Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor said the roadshow is an opportunity for the co-operative's farmer shareholders and other farmers who would like to learn about the co-operative to hear first-hand from directors and senior managers.

"Those attending will receive an update on the co-operative's performance, progress on our strategy and our plans for the future. We will be setting out the challenges, opportunities and outlook. Importantly, it's also an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback."

Alliance is a co-operative owned by around 4000 farmer shareholders and exports lamb, beef, venison and co-products to customers in more than 65 countries.

The Dannevirke roadshow will be held on Monday October 5 at The Hub, starting at 7.30pm.