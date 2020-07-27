

A manhunt for a driver of a vehicle that led police on a pursuit around Mahora on Tuesday morning is ongoing.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle due to the manner of driving at 7:45am on Tuesday morning in Mahora.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle fled from police, which led to a short pursuit around the Cornwall Park area.

The pursuit was abandoned due to the nature of driving.

Area searches were conducted and two people that had been in the vehicle were located – but not the driver.

Police enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident and locate the outstanding offender.

MORE TO COME