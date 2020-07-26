Title favourites Taradale were well beaten by a well-oiled Auto Super Shoppes Hastings Rugby and Sports at Elwood Park on Saturday.

Taradale, aiming to celebrate lock Angelo Mufana's 100th premier match, were soundly beaten 35-10, which saw HRS overtake them to seal the top spot in the Maddison Trophy.

Jubilant Hastings manager James Rosenberg was quick to praise his team saying, "The boys came out from the first whistle and dominated the collision and breakdown which allowed our backs to use the ball and we scored some outstanding team tries."

Hastings hooker Jacob Devery celebrated his 50th match for Hastings with a solid all-round display while Jason Long continued his fantastic club form in the Hastings engine room. But it was unheralded flanker Fale Matamata who earned Rosenberg's MVP. "Fale's workrate at the breakdown was the catalyst and he was dominant, both in attack and defence, which caused Taradale so many problems."

Connor McLeod was again organised at halfback while Hurricane Danny Toala showed glimpses of his quality in the midfield as his combination with ex-Hastings Boys' team-mate Jordie Thompson-Dunn continues to look promising. Mason Emerson showed he is returning to the form that has made him a key part of the Magpies over the last five seasons and scored a great try while instigating a couple more.

Former St John's College player Jayden Rihia, playing in the unfamiliar position of fullback, showed his versatility and skills in scoring a well-deserved hat-trick.

For this visitors, Magpies and ex Te Aute College prop Namatahi Wa'a was again influential, both at set piece and around the park while ex-Lindisfarne College and Saracens lock Mufana was one of a few of the Taradale forwards to perform well on a day that never really went their way.

Taradale co-coach Tim Combs agreed that the breakdown battle was won squarely by the hosts

"We struggled to gain momentum and Hastings just had too much for us today."

Combs and co-coach Boyd Carswell will have learned plenty from the loss and will be far better for it as they approach the pointy end of their campaign.

Hastings' Mason Emerson on the charge against Taradale on Saturday. Photo Ian Cooper.

NAPIER TECHNICAL 17 – HAVELOCK NORTH 15

At a sunny Whitmore Park, both Altherm Window Solutions Napier Technical and Progressive Meats Havelock North were looking to bounce back from last week's defeats. The Villagers were a man down early with blindside flanker Matt Phillips sent to the bin and it was Tech who were first to get points on the board when hooker Tere Joel touched down.

Tech again worked their way into good field possession and had an opportunity to extend their early lead but lost the ball over the line in the scoring movement. Havelock Nth responded well though with their first try, thanks to good kick pressure and a charge down where Jesse Paewai won the race to the loose ball to level the scores.

For most of the first half, both teams looked for field position, putting boot to the ball and not making the most of opportunities. It wasn't until 10 minutes before halftime where Tech capitalised on some good territory with tighthead prop Perrin Manuel, in his 50th appearance for the Texans, crossing from close quarters for their second try of the day.

Tech opened the second half with a penalty kick to the corner following another yellow card to Havelock Nth loose forward Albert Hemapo and scored through the resulting line out and rolling maul where loose forward Conan Houkamau was the recipient. Just like the first half, both teams never hit their groove with Havelock Nth kicking away too much possession and Tech not able to add points as they searched for their bonus point fourth try.

With 10 minutes to go, Tech led 17-8 and their supporters thought they had it won. But Havelock Nth finally rallied chancing their arm and, after a sustained period of attack, hooker Joe Walding-Karaitiana strolled in under the posts to close the scoreline to two points. Supporters watched nervously for the final minutes as Havelock Nth turned over possession and looked dangerous but Tech were good enough to hold their ground.

Tech manager Cyril Whitburn was relieved. "We just lacked the ability to score when we needed to and secure the win. We need to take the opportunities on offer." Whitburn was happy to take the win with semifinal spots up for grabs and many teams still in contention.

His best of the day was midfield back Ted Walters, who ran hard, getting his team on the front foot, fullback Zac Guildford who had plenty of play head his way and was busy all game, flankers Houkamau and Trent Boswell-Wakefield with a good work rate. Special mention also to Isaiah Martin for an industrious second half off the bench.

It was a frustrated corresponding coach in Brendon Edmonds for Havelock Nth who admitted: "We just were not clinical enough, missed penalty kicks to touch and errors when we needed to control the ball cost us."

Manager Richard Kinnear added that a "lack of discipline has been our enemy over the last few weeks with conceding too many penalties and today another two yellow cards"..

CLIVE 60 - TAMATEA 25

With an early kick-off time of 1.30pm, Tamatea hosted Andrew Clark Tremains Clive at Bill Mathewson Park in a game full of intent and plenty of points. For Tamatea it was a family affair as the game featured two sets of fathers/sons in regulars Jason Robinson playing alongside son Ash and with the addition of Tre Barber joined by father Bayden Barber who took the field as a substitute flanker.

For Tamatea, as in previous weeks, hooker Ngaiwi Hepi and centre Dennon Robinson all performed well with veteran flanker Sheridan Kite joining the MVP list.

Clive manager Dean Hales was proud of his troops and complimentary of the hosts' never say die attitude.

"The team played some good structure today, but I've got to take my hat off to Tamatea, they brought it to us today and never let up the full 80."

Liam Udy Johns was Hales' man of the match, dotting down twice as well as kicking a conversion. Nick Biss was the other to impress, looking assured at fullback.

CENTRAL 25 - NAPIER PIRATE 13

It was a big day at Tamatea Park for Northfuels Central who were celebrating both a victory over home side Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports and the 100th milestone games for stalwarts Karl Lepelaars and Tom Beachen.

For Pirate, gutsy forward Damien Scott threw himself into everything as always and young winger Ben Lewis continues his fine form in the backline.

In the Central side big No 8 Finau Nimatasau who has been a feature all season with his strong ball running and was one to shine, along with fellow forwards Magpies prop Joel Hintz and Max Fryatt.

NOBM 43 - MAC 34

At Flaxmere Park an inspired first 60 minutes of play from Enviro Clean and Restoration MAC were not enough to secure a win over WIT Napier Old Boys Marist who continue their push to secure a semifinal spot.

MAC manager Anthony Morley was happy with the team's effort, in particular, a brilliant team try midway through the second half where MAC lock Larry Olive latched on to a loose ball and dashed 40 metres up the middle of the field before offloading to former Samoan International loose forward, Faalemiga Selesele to score.

Magpies hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes came on as a replacement and put on a clinical tackling display but it was former Samoan sevens international Alatasi Tupou playing centre as Morley's man of the match, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the first 25 mins.

NOBM coach Craig Gowler acknowledged that MAC had played better for most of the match but was impressed with his side's fitness and the ability to lift the tempo in the last 15 minutes which made the difference for the green machine.

NOBM's best players were forwards Alex Williams and Lee Moleli as well as former Magpie halfback Ellery Wilson.

*

Premier Grade Maddison Trophy Results after 25th July.

Clive 60 (10 Tries: Jonah Lowe(2), Sam Wong(2), Liam Udy-Johns(2), Jesse Tuhua, Nick Biss, Donovan Mataira, Sebastian Visinia & 5 conversions Nick Biss) Tamatea 25 (3 Tries: Sheridan Kite, Tre Barber, Tane Cooper & 2 conversions & 2 penalties Ash Robinson)

CHB 25 (4 Tries: Thomas Fogarty, Maxmillion Fryatt, Finau Nimatasau, Jason Cutbush & 1 conversion Braydon Hardwidge & 1 penalty Ruan De Lange) Pirate 13 (2 Tries: Al Momoisea, Damien Scott & 1 penalty Zion Clarke)

NTOB 17 (3 Tries: Makaro Joel, Perrin Manuel, Conan Houkamau & 1 conversion Martin Watson) Havelock North 15 (2 Tries: Jesse Paewai, Joseph Walding-Karaitiana & 1 conversion Adam Blake)

NOBM 43 (7 Tries: Liam Edwards, Dominic Devine(2), Patrick Teddy, Josh McIntyre(2), Lee Moleli & 4 conversions Bain Champion) M.A.C 34 (6 Tries: Alatasi Tupou(3), Filemoni Asolua, Lincoln McClutchie, Toleafoa Selesele & 2 conversions Lincoln McClutchie)

HRS 35 (6 Tries: Jayden Rihia (3), Miracle Lolofie, Neria Fomai, Mason Emerson & 1 conversion & 1 penalty Connor McLeod) TRSC 10 (1 Try: Majella Tufuga & 1 Conversion & 1 penalty Cameron Robinson)