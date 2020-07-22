Popular informal coffee meetings backed by the Dannevirke Community Board will be returning in August, a month later than in previous years.

Last year's coffee meetings were held in July.

Holding meet-and-greet sessions was first proposed two years ago by board member Kim Spooner-Taylor who suggested a coffee morning at a local cafe so members of the community could voice any concerns they might have.

Other board members backed the idea and the first was held in June 2018 and had a fantastic response, according to Spooner-Taylor.

At this month's board meeting, the idea was raised again and the decision made to hold meetings every Tuesday during August at The Black Stump from 10am to noon.

Spooner-Taylor said the coffee meetings were a way to get feedback on issues.

"These meetings are a great way for people to get to know us and to give us their feedback.

"They can talk about any issues they have, whether it's a pothole outside their house that needs repairing or the state of the footpaths in their street."

Last year the issues ranged from moss on the footpaths to a mini-bus service to Palmerston North and many other issues in between.

An Edward St resident raised concerns about parking on the grass berms which cut up badly during wet weather and turned to mud. The resident asked whether sealing these areas could be considered.

Also raised was the danger for northbound traffic turning right into Makirikiri Rd at the State Highway 2 intersection.

The trees at the BP Service Station on High St were seen as a safety issue, impeding the view of traffic.

Problems with pedestrian crossings were also raised. The crossing on High St by Huia Range School that was trapping mobility scooters was raised at the second coffee forum and was fixed by the Higgins residential team.

Further concern was raised about the accessibility of other crossings for mobility scooters, particularly in the Station and Grey street areas.

Another ratepayer raised the issue of damage to water mains by vehicles on one of the town's heavy traffic bypasses.

"Should not the responsibility for all water connections within the boundaries of the road become the responsibility of the council and not the ratepayer?"

A different kind of transport issue was raised by an elderly resident who asked whether consideration could be given to a mini-bus service to Palmerston North.

The subject of entertainment arose with one resident asking community board members to investigate establishing a cinema in the town.

The Fountain Theatre was suggested as a possible venue.

There was also a request for more music events in the town and for these to be widely publicised when they did occur.

One resident complained about the unclean state of the area surrounding the Town Hall while another commented on rubbish which accumulates in the gratings around the High St trees.