Weekend sport has well and truly returned to the Bay. Hastings Rugby & Sports tackled Pirates at Ellwood Park on Saturday, and Sunday was football time as the Napier City Rovers played the Mirimar Rangers at the Bluewater Stadium. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor went along to catch all the action.