Weekend sport has well and truly returned to the Bay. Hastings Rugby & Sports tackled Pirates at Ellwood Park on Saturday, and Sunday was football time as the Napier City Rovers played the Mirimar Rangers at the Bluewater Stadium. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor went along to catch all the action.

Kyle Cornelius from the Napier Pirates playing against Hastings Rugby and Sports Club on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor
Kyle Cornelius from the Napier Pirates playing against Hastings Rugby and Sports Club on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor
Neria Fomai from the Hastings Rugby and Sports Club. Photo / Paul taylor
Neria Fomai from the Hastings Rugby and Sports Club. Photo / Paul taylor
Kyle Cornelius (left) from the Napier Pirates and Neria Fomai from Hastings Rugby and Sports Club. Photo / Paul Taylor
Kyle Cornelius (left) from the Napier Pirates and Neria Fomai from Hastings Rugby and Sports Club. Photo / Paul Taylor
James Mack III (left), Gavin Hoy and Karan mandair from the Napier City Rovers. Photo / Paul Taylor
James Mack III (left), Gavin Hoy and Karan mandair from the Napier City Rovers. Photo / Paul Taylor
Napier City Rovers player Nick Yorke. Photo / Paul Taylor
Napier City Rovers player Nick Yorke. Photo / Paul Taylor
James Mack III put the Napier City Rovers 1 up. Photo / Paul Taylor
James Mack III put the Napier City Rovers 1 up. Photo / Paul Taylor