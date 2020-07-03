

About 170 people got their skates on at Hastings' new winter wonderland this week.

A temporary ice rink, set up by Hastings City Business Association (HCBA) general, opened to the public on Wednesday and will run until July 10.

The skaters hit the rink in the opening 48 hours, with numbers expected to grow during the school holidays.

HCBA general manager Anita Alder said the ice rink in Heretaunga St forms part of a wider campaign to encourage people to explore the businesses within the city centre.

"The ice rink is part of the broader 'Who's Hastings' campaign," she said.

"With school holidays kicking off and the weather improving, we will likely see the number grow. We can have 640 skaters a day and we hope to reach that number."

The artificial ice rink, which has 97 per cent the same gliding capacity as natural ice, will be running from 9am until 5pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 12pm to 8pm on Friday and Saturdays.

Adult tickets cost $10, with children under the age of 15 able to go for $5. Family passes are $20.

"The exact area was chosen to encourage the community back into the heart of our beautiful CBD, to enjoy all it has to offer," Alder said.

"There's so much for people to see and do here."