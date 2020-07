A driver had a lucky escape after losing control of their car on Havelock North's Te Mata Peak Rd.

Police were called to the car that lost control and smashed into a tree on Monday at 5.30pm.

No injuries were reported and all occupants were out of the car by the time police arrived, a police spokeswoman said.

The car lost control and hit a tree, but it could have been much worse. Photo / Warren Buckland

The tree likely prevented serious injury on the hilly road - beyond it lay a 10 metre bank drop.

The car remained at the scene in a precarious looking position on Friday.