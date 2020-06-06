Students and staff participating in Siva Samoa!

Tamatea High School welcomed three new staff members this term but their start was anything but conventional.

As the country was thrust into lockdown and term dates were altered, three new staff members found themselves meeting their new colleagues and students through a screen rather than face-to-face. One of these staff members even had her interview via Zoom and started her position as library manager when the country entered Covid-19 alert level 3.

Rosa Samasoni has worked in schools before, but this is her first role in a secondary school. Her work as a learning assistant in South Auckland has equipped her with skills that are a perfect fit for Tamatea High School, says deputy principal Nicky Anderson.

"Rosa is extremely relational which is important at our school. The students respond to kindness and a friendly smile. Rosa has these qualities in abundance."

Rosa was attracted to the position of library manager because of her love of reading, which was nurtured by her late mother.

"She would walk her six children to the local library, on our way home we'd each be carrying a bag full of books that we would lose ourselves in as soon as we got home. These fond memories have stayed with me into adulthood and combined with my aroha for our tamariki, I saw an opportunity I could not let pass - to engage our future with the gift of text," Rosa says.

The library space at the kura has a new lease on life and Rosa has really made it her own, Nicky says. "She is appreciative of the Tamatea whānau who have been amazingly helpful."

Rosa says she was "welcomed with open arms" and is up to the challenge of engaging the tamariki in reading and implementing the school's vision in the library environment - 'Growing good people for a changing world' - E tipu, e rea. Ka tipu koe hei tangata.

Nicky says the school is thrilled to have Rosa join the whānau, especially to further grow the school's cultural diversity.

"Rosa brings rich Samoan culture to our school which is fantastic for our students, in particular our Samoan students. She has been busy making displays in the library for Samoan Language Week. The students have been engaging in conversation about the cultural pieces Rosa has brought into school."

A Siva Samoa (Samoan dance) session in the library was one of the activities planned during the week, with a number of students participating.

"We hope to grow the range of cultural activities we can offer our students," she says.

Rosa has already marked other significant cultural celebrations on the calendar and is planning to acknowledge and celebrate these throughout the year.