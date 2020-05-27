Two crashes have left Hawke's Bay traffic backed up in areas around Pakowhai Rd.

Police were called to a crash on northbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway around 200m south of the Pakowhai roundabout around 7.10am. No injuries were reported.

The road was partially blocked for 40 minutes but is now clear.

There was also a crash on Pakowhai Road , near the Chesterhope Bridge, around 6.30am. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Diversions were in place as the road was blocked.